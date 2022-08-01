TikTok could be planning to launch an alternative to Spotify

- Advertisement -

It is a fact that TikTok is the rival to beat in the social media sector. YouTube is making changes to Shorts in order to stand up to this music app, while Instagram has had to back down on a series of changes they wanted to implement to become a TikTok clone. And it is that, the large number of users on the platform make TikTok shine like no other. In addition, the large number of functions that it offers, its ease of use and the content creators that do not stop releasing the most interesting videos have caused millions of users to decide to abandon more traditional platforms such as Instagram to go to TikTok. In this way, TikTok has established itself as one of the leading social media platforms globally. And now, it seems that the company wants to become an to . How? ing its own streaming music platform. TikTok Music, the next alternative to Spotify? At the moment we are facing a rumor that has arisen through a trademark application in the United States. As the folks at 9to5Mac have reported, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has submitted an application for the name “TikTok Music.” We are talking about a trademark that could be used for anything, but everything indicates that the company is considering the possibility of launching its own music streaming service. And seeing how successful their popular social network is, it would make a lot of sense for TikTok Music to make an appearance on the platform. The truth is that this movement would make all the sense in the world. To begin with, TikTok is the trending music platform, a social network that has millions of users. And many companies are interested in such a large customer base. Imagine the main record companies allowing you to use all their songs both on TikTok to make videos, and to enjoy your favorite artists through TikTok Music. Surely more than one Spotify client will end up unsubscribing to become part of this new streaming music platform. Also, TikTok will have no problem convincing artists or the record labels we mentioned above to become a part of its platform. More so, if you take into account that many of these artists are already using TikTok on a regular basis… In this way, in a few months we can see a new player in the streaming music market. And TikTok Music is going to have a lot to say. >