TikTok could also add games to its service, according to report

A Reuters report relates how TikTok, the platform for short videos until recently, remember that it already supports videos of up to 10 minutes in length, is also beginning to diversify by also betting on games, with the idea of ​​starting with simple development mini-games for more later go betting on more complex games.

With this, the platform will get users spend more time inside the application, and that the platform itself sees an improvement in its income through advertising thanks to the integration of it within the games



In addition to videos, users will be able to play games in the application

Initially, the aforementioned media outlet was able to find out, based on close sources, who wanted to remain anonymous, that TikTok has begun its tests in Vietnam, giving that market the right demographic conditions for both TikTok and other platforms to test features that they will later bring to more markets.

In this sense, for its expansion in that market, the company is acquiring the necessary licenses, taking into account that the authorities of that market restrict games that are related to gambling, violence and sexual content.

According to the sources, TikTok plans to more widely implement its commitment to games in Southeast Asia this year, although the company has not wanted to publicize its plans to expand the games to other international markets, where in the case of the United States, they only have a few games, including Zynga’s “Disco Loco 3D.”

In other regions, while game play is streamed, TikTok users cannot play the titles within the app itself.

According to a spokesperson’s statement to Reuters:

We are always looking for ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that add value to our community.

It is curious how it seduces the games market, which even suggests that Netflix could launch its own game service offered from the cloud, although in the case of TikTok they already have the experience of Douyin, its equivalent for the Chinese market, also owned by ByteDance, which began allowing users to play within the application since 2019and that in addition, the parent company acquired the game studio Moonton Technology during the past year.