TikTok continues to be banned in the US for allegedly sending data to China

Some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be false or misleading, including that TikTok does not track users’ location in the US.

According to several elected representatives, TikTok has been deceiving US authorities and they claim that the social network has provided inaccurate data.

TikTok representatives are being asked to explain to the United States Congress the amount of data the app sends to servers located in China 🇧🇷 Pressure rose again after members of the Republican Party won a majority in the House.

Apparently, this is the first step by members of the Republican Party to put pressure on Chinese companies operating in the United States again. The agenda had been abandoned after the defeat of Donald Trump, but it gained strength again with the majority won in this election.

Joe Biden’s Democratic government has also expressed concern about TikTok and the FBI director recently said that China has harnessed the power of the social network to influence new generations.

- Advertisement -

Elected lawmakers are also asking the administration to share with Congress all drafts of the trade deal that is supposed to allow TikTok to locally store US user data.

The negotiation began after the election of Joe Biden, but so far it has not been finalized.