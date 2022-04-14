Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

TikTok confirms the "dislike" button for comments

By: Brian Adam

While other social networks like Facebook are reluctant to include a “Dislike” button despite user requests, TikTok has just confirmed that it has started testing different ways to identify and fight inappropriate comments, and among these new options there is a “I don’t like” button.

YouTube removed the “I don’t like you” counter last November

As the company has pointed out in a post on his official blog, the dislike button is already being tested with some users who are part of the test only in certain regions of the planet. At the moment, which ones have not been confirmed, but TikTok has expressly indicated that no user from the United States is part of the tests that are being carried out.

The new button allows users to indicate that they do not like a certain comment on the social network. However, that action will not be displayed in public, and the person who left the comment will also not receive any notification that someone has disliked their post.

Users will also not have the option to know how many times a message has been “Disliked” and not even the person who wrote it will have access to this information.

According to TikTok, the new button will allow users to indicate which comments are spam or do not make sense in the conversation, but it will not serve as a way to report content on the social network. In fact, those who want to do this will have to follow the usual procedure for reporting hate comments, bullying, etc.

What TikTok will do is offer users who press the “Dislike” button various options to improve their experience on the platform. For example, it will show them the option to block that type of comment or to delete it directly.

It should be noted that another video platform, YouTube, has also recently adopted a similar measure, allowing users to click “Dislike” but not showing that information to other people who watch that video. In fact, YouTube’s “I don’t like you” counter was removed last November.

