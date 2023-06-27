TikTok closes TikTok Now, its BeReal clone

- Advertisement -

BeReal is a mobile application that allows the publication of photos taken at the same time with the front and rear cameras of the phone. With overtones of a social network, it experienced great popularity during the summer of 2022 and the following months.

TikTok Now was launched in September 2022

So much so that many other applications with a similar function appeared, it grabbed numerous headlines and even other social networks launched to imitate its operation. This is the case of Snapchat, and also of TikTok, which launched its TikTok Now function in September 2022.

It first came to the mobile app as a new tab, next to the “For You” section, denoting the strategic importance of the new functionality for the social network. However, after its use declined, it subsequently disappeared from the main feed and was relegated to being an independent app in many countries around the globe, including Spain.

Declining interest in BeReal and TikTok Now

Now TikTok announces the closure of the tool, just nine months after launching it. The company is sending notifications to all users in which it warns that the TikTok Now function will be “discontinued”, without specifying the exact date.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has also not offered any explanation for the reason for the closure of the functionality. However, it is not difficult to imagine that one of the reasons must be the way in which interest in BeReal has waned in recent months. Possibly, TikTok Now has suffered the same lack of interest and the use of the tool has not been as expected by the firm of Chinese origin.

TikTok Now allowed you to share videos of up to 10 seconds in length, in addition to photos. However, this was the only difference with BeReal, an application whose operation was copied practically in its entirety. According to The New York Times, interest in BeReal – which reached 20 million users at the end of last year – had fallen by 61% in April 2023. Possibly the percentage has continued to fall since then.

