TikTok changes its content policy

By: Brian Adam

Date:

TikTok has updated its policies regarding content regulation in order to improve the well-being of its usersbeyond the previous reforms in the same aimed at, for example, eradicating bullying and school harassment.

This is a reaction from the platform after receiving criticism for having maintained video posts that proposed dangerous viral rituals and content that defended behaviors related to eating disorders.

Content that promotes eating disorders, a new target to eradicate on TikTok

The platform has announced that it will withdraw videos with content such as those they defend unhealthy eating habitsa decision that has been made after consultations with experts, researchers and doctors who conclude that some TikTok users could engaging in unhealthy eating behaviors under the influence of these videos.

In addition, the reform of the TikTok use policies include an extension to the elimination of all kinds of ideologies of god, harassment, insult, gender contempt and even the defense of conversion therapies through which some promote that the sexual tendencies or preferences of individuals can be modified.

The criticisms directed against social networks point to the potentially dangerous viral challenges that arise in them, the innumerable hoaxes that circulate through them, and on TikTok they have proposed to do what is necessary to minimize them. But not only that, but it is also going to present a series of tools that allow creators to offer help to its viewers in order to evaluate the content they view.

And it is that only during the third quarter of the year 2021 91 million videos were removed by TikTok, as the platform has communicated through its recently published transparency report, in relation to complaints of content violation.

These videos are detected not only by the complaints themselves but also TikTok uses a automated technology to detect them, technology that according to the platform receives constant updates to respect the implemented security policies.

Brian Adam
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

