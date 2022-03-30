MobileAndroidTech News

TikTok brings new creative assets in a new library to use in videos

By: Brian Adam

Despite having numerous creative tools, TikTok wants to go further if possible. To do this, they have just launched a new library of resources, in which creators will have more elements to use in their own videos.

For now, the new library will feature selected GIPHY content, including existing GIPHY Clips from specific categories, such as reactions, iconic moments, and more, which will give a lot of play when creating videos according to trends, for example.

New creative possibilities

GIPHY Clips, initially considered GIPHY Videos upon its release in 2019, are a specific type of GIF that entertainment industry partners will be able to create using their content within GIPHY under the appropriate license.

But from TikTok they will continue working to expand the resources of their new bookstore. To do this, in addition to a greater number of GIFs, templates for texts, music, sounds, among other content, will also be housed, carrying out the corresponding associations with other companies, although they have not currently shared their content update plans for the new library.

Also, the new resource library, which users will find within the camera feature, will not be available to all users at first. According to the platform, it will first reach a series of selected markets and for mobile devices under Android, to reach iOS devices next week, all this before it reaches all TikTok users over the next few weeks.

One of the things that rivals are trying to fight TikTok for is looking for a way to get to a similar level of creative tools, but there is no doubt that TikTok is ahead of the game and is continuing to push this forward to stand out against its rivals. competitors.

It will be a matter of seeing the users of the content that users obtain from the new library to use in their videos. Let’s hope that these additions will not be detrimental to the performance of the application.

