TikTok begins testing minigames in its app

Since December of last year we have known that the most popular music social network wants to enter the world of video game streaming. And now, we just found out that TikTok is starting to test games for the app. At the moment, this new function is available for users in Vietnam, although sooner rather than later it will reach other markets, as reported exclusively by Reuters. Apparently, a TikTok representative has acknowledged the existence of this new option to enjoy games on the platform. As he told Reuters, “We are always looking for ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that add value to our community.” TikTok begins offering ad-supported games The idea of ​​this new gaming platform on TikTok is to get the most out of the social network. That is why they have added these ad-supported mini-games that come from their parent company ByteDance. To do this, they have released a first game called Garden of Good, a title very similar to FarmVille. In addition, they have Allied with Zynga, creator of FarmVille, to launch Disco Loco 3D at the end of the year, a game that is also exclusive to TikTok and is based on HDML5 to work within the platform itself, similar to Netflix. At the moment you will have to be patient until you can try the new function that will allow you to try games for free on TikTok.More than anything because, as we have indicated, at the moment they are doing Starting the first tests in Vietnam before launching a global deployment. The gaming sector produces a lot of money But the fact that the first tests are already being carried out is a sign that this new function that allows you to play games on TikTok is closer than ever. We can expect that in the coming weeks they will launch the corresponding update globally. Additionally, we know that TikTok is working on a series of functions with which to be able to broadcast live with the aim that many video game streamers begin to use the social network to publish their content. A very logical move on the part of TikTok, which knows that the gaming sector is clearly booming. If Netflix said that its great rival was Fortnite, and not HBO Max, it was for a reason. And it seems that the well-known musical social network wants its piece of cake in a market that does not stop growing. Will he be able to break the hegemony of Twitch? >