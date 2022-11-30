TikTok banned from government cell phones in US state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order banning government officials, regulatory agencies and other departments from download and use TikTok on working phones🇧🇷

According to the text of the order (equivalent to a Provisional Measure in Europe), there is a growing concern of the state government with the use of the Chinese social network on smartphones that have sensitive data from the administration.

Furthermore, Noem also alleges that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may use TikTok to collect personal information from US citizens.