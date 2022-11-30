TikTok banned from government cell phones in US state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order banning government officials, regulatory agencies and other departments from download and use TikTok on working phones🇧🇷
According to the text of the order (equivalent to a Provisional Measure in Europe), there is a growing concern of the state government with the use of the Chinese social network on smartphones that have sensitive data from the administration.
Furthermore, Noem also alleges that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may use TikTok to collect personal information from US citizens.
The executive order still prevents access to the TikTok website in browsers. In a statement, the governor said:
South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations that hate us. The Chinese Communist Party uses the information it collects on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they collect data from the devices that access the platform.
It should be remembered that TikTok remains in the sights of authorities in the United States. Recently, new elected representatives of the Republican Party began to move to re-investigate the social network and the way it stores data from US citizens.
