TikTok ban: most users defend measure, but also distrust the US

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
The siege around TikTok is getting tighter. Two laws seek to ban it from the US and it has already been banned from mobile phones owned by government officials in the UK, New Zealand and the US. Now a survey coordinated by Android Central shows that the majority of its readers support the banning of the social network.

The result of the poll was as follows: 63.3% of readers approve of the ban, 31.65% reject it and 5.05% are not sure. The poll received 1,387 votes globally.

The results were released a week after Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, testified to US lawmakers saying that some Chinese ByteDace employees still have access to user data on the app. This is one of the main complaints of the US government, as the company is accused of passing on data to the Chinese government.

Image: Android Central
The lack of evidence made many users comment on the poll questioning the reasons for banning TikTok, saying that there is a clear political connotation in this decision.

India ‘permanently’ bans TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps

“If the US has ‘evidence’ of what they are claiming against TikTok, then why haven’t they taken it back and banned it yet? I think this is a Meta-backed initiative to eliminate healthy competition. I also know a handful of people with businesses that rely on TikTok, then no,” says Oskie Mignon.

In general, some people still say they are concerned about privacy in general, as several US companies have already been involved in scandals with privacy violations, as was the case with Cambridge Analytica on Facebook (Meta).

“I think we should start educating kids about privacy at school. Let them make their own decisions then. Maybe then people will realize that TikTok is not the only social media that invades our privacy and distributes our data,” argues Kristian Noah.

As we can see, people are concerned not only about TikTok, but also how their data is handled by other companies like Google, which let 80% of the most popular apps on the Play Store lie about data collection.

Do you think TikTok should be banned in Europe and the US? Tell in the comments.

