TikTok Awards: social network announces the big winners of 2022

The second edition of the award TikTok Awards was held yesterday, Monday (12), in São Paulo and enshrined several content creators on the social network. The event brought together several prominent artists and influencers on the platform. Sabrina Sato, Pedro Sampaio and influencer Raphael Vicente were the presenters. In total, the TikTok Awards awarded 13 categories such as “Video of the Year” and “Um Hit É Um Hit”, delivered to the most successful song on the platform in 2022.





Pedro Sampaio and Anitta were among the winners of the night. The award counted on popular vote, was held at Vibra Hall for guests and broadcast live on the profile TikTokBrasil directly on the platform🇧🇷 - Advertisement - See the complete list of winners of the TikTok Awards 2022🇧🇷 “Get Ready With Me” – Lele Burnier;

“#AprendanoTikTok” – Francisco Rabelo;

“Entertainment of Millions” – Açucena Guirra;

“Gee, what a delight” – Pablo Figueiredo;

“Zerou o Game” – João Felipe Leoncio;

“This is the Elite” – Gabriela Gagliassi;

“Beauty Beating” – Lore Souza;

“Who knows, do it on LIVE” – Sweet Mila;

“Um Hit é Um Hit” – Pedro Sampaio and MC Pedrinho;

“TikToker artist” – Anitta;

“I wasn’t born, I premiered” – Ana Castela;

“Video of the Year” – Vanessa Lopes;

“Delivered everything at For You” – Ramon Vitor.

“It’s a great happiness to be hosting the TikTok Awards for the second year. Over these last few months we’ve seen the growth of so many talented creators with a plurality of age, style and audience,” said TikTok’s Head of Music Marketing at the Latin America, Gabriel Simas. The ceremony also paid tribute to organizations that seek to promote well-being on and off the platform, fighting hunger, misinformation and prejudice: Agência Lupa, Vamos Subir a Serra, Instituto SSEX BBOX, IDESAM and Ação da Cidadania. And you, what did you think about the result of the awards? Tell us in the comments down below!