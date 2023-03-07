5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsTikTok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium content

TikTok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium content

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
TikTok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium content
1678215474 tiktok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium.jpeg
- Advertisement -

TikTok announced this Tuesday, the 7th, the launch of a new tool for content creators on the social network, enabling the creation of a space for sharing premium publications. This feature arrives as a new monetization option allowing followers to pay to unlock “special” videos.

The TikTok Series, the name given to the novelty, allows influencers to create exclusive channels including up to 80 videos in each list with payment access. According to information from the platform, each video published can be up to 20 minutes long, a longer format compared to traditional feed posts.

Creators can select the value according to the unique content presented, which can be accessed through links or through the creator’s profile. Like other videos, these must also follow the Community Guidelines, which stipulates rules on topics that can be addressed in publications.

- Advertisement -

TikTok claims that this functionality is in an early stage of development, so users can give their opinion and suggest changes in how the project works. For now, the TikTok Series is available to select creators, but the company confirms that applications to participate should open in the coming months.

Instagram algorithm will penalize TikTok videos on Reels

TikTok on smartphone. (Image: Playback).

“Series is yet another monetization solution for the platform, which continues to develop ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded while inspiring and engaging the community,” says the company.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Uber gains new features to facilitate boarding at São Paulo airports

It's easy to get lost in airports and even more so to locate boarding...
Microsoft

16th generation: Intel may launch “Panther Lake” processors with Xe3-LPG GPU by 2026

Intel seems to be preparing major improvements in its integrated graphics architecture to compete...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.