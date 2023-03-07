TikTok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium content

TikTok announced this Tuesday, the 7th, the launch of a new tool for content creators on the social network, enabling the creation of a space for sharing premium publications. This feature arrives as a new monetization option allowing followers to pay to unlock “special” videos. The TikTok Series, the name given to the novelty, allows influencers to create exclusive channels including up to 80 videos in each list with payment access. According to information from the platform, each video published can be up to 20 minutes long, a longer format compared to traditional feed posts.

Creators can select the value according to the unique content presented, which can be accessed through links or through the creator's profile. Like other videos, these must also follow the Community Guidelines, which stipulates rules on topics that can be addressed in publications. TikTok claims that this functionality is in an early stage of development, so users can give their opinion and suggest changes in how the project works. For now, the TikTok Series is available to select creators, but the company confirms that applications to participate should open in the coming months.

“Series is yet another monetization solution for the platform, which continues to develop ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded while inspiring and engaging the community,” says the company.