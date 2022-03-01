TikTok announces the arrival of videos up to 10 minutes

A few months ago we saw how this popular social network received its first big update, with the arrival of the video format of up to three minutes long. However, it seems that TikTok’s sights go further, since after its latest teaser, the company has confirmed what will allow users to upload videos up to 10 minutes longthus doubling the length of the last format tested.

However, unlike the first augmented format, this time users do not seem to be so in favor of this integrationhaving already shown their discontent and even rejection in other networks. Although it is clear that if the social network is opting for this long-term format after the first tests with the 5-minute format, it is because there is a relevant part of users who are interested in these formats.

And it is that although TikTok was created from short and viral videos, without a doubt has found its evolution in sketches or short videos of slightly longer formats. And it is that the popularity of the social network is increasing, seeking to attract and retain the largest number of new users, which in turn, cause the arrival of new content creators.

As Wired reported last week, “TikTok has ridden the wave of popularity, but to sustainably grow your revenue, you need longer videos that attract more attention and allow you to sell more ads.«.

TikTok would like creators to move their vlogs from YouTube to TikTok but without the added benefit — 60/40 ad revenue split for some — that comes from YouTube. TikTok’s a threat to YouTube’s overall usage time, but is nowhere near competitive when it comes to creator incentive https://t.co/B0NJUMKr6Z — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 28, 2022

YouTube has prioritized “watch time” as a metric since 2012, stating that it would phase out the prevalence of “click-bait” thumbnails and reward videos that keep viewers really interested. Practices that other creators like Twitch live streamers face on a daily basis.

However, still there is a big difference in how the two platforms pay creators for its content. YouTube’s industry-leading revenue split is much more equitable than TikTok’s current monetization schedule. Although without a doubt the attraction of new creators and formats could end up assuming a great paradigm shift.