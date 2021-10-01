TikTok Announces NFT Collection With Its Most Iconic Moments

TikTok is an icon of this generation. Beyond its popularity indicators, part of the content that emerged on that platform has transcended into the collective memory.

The short video social network announced the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, bringing together its top content creators with the industry’s top NFT creators.

TikTok Highlights on NFT

The collection, called TikTok Top Moments, will feature six TikTok videos defined as “culturally significant,” in the company’s words. The selection includes creations by Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk.

In partnership with COIN ARTIST, x0r, RTFKT, Grimes, and other NFT creators, the aforementioned tiktokers will create audiovisual tributes to their viral clips.

This sale will begin on October 6, with the launch of the first NFT by Lil Nas X in collaboration with Rudy Willingham, which will celebrate the clip that the latter did in stop motion using the song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by the American musician. The rest of the videos corresponding to this collection will be released one by one each week.

“Creation that happens on TikTok helps drive culture and initiates trends beyond the platform. As the creator economy continues to grow, we are continually looking for new and differentiated ways to support our creators. Now, fans can have a TikTok moment that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators. We are excited to see our community and the NFT communities engage with some of the internet’s most beloved cultural landmarks. “said Nick Tran, Global Marketing Director for TikTok, at the Press release revealed by this announcement.

The profits generated by the sales of these NFTs will be used “Largely directly to the NFT creators and artists involved”, as acknowledged by TikTok. However, they also clarify that the proceeds from the collaboration of Brittany Broski and Grimes will go to charity.

The online exhibition and sale will be managed by Immutable X, a pioneer platform in the use of Layer 2 networks for NFT, which allows conventional users to create and exchange NFT under Ethereum technology, one of the most popular options for this purpose. In addition, from the social network they clarify that all the NFTs marketed in Immutable X are completely carbon neutral.

Beyond the digital auction, the videos that will make up this selection will also be exhibited at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, from October 1 to November 5, in a collection titled “Infinite Duets: Co-Creating on TikTok”.