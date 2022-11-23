TikTok announces hiring of 3,000 employees, against Twitter and Meta

ByteDance, owner of the social network TikTok, one of the fastest growing in the world, recently announced that it intends to hire around 3,000 employees around the world over the next three years. this attitude goes against the grain of other big techs in the market, such as Twitter, Amazon and Metawhich are going through a time of cutting costs and reformulating their staff.

Today, ByteDance is estimated to employ over 20,000 people and its main offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, Dublin, Singapore and London. The Chinese chain also intends to expand its business in the US and increase the number of engineers at its main headquarters in the country, in Mountain View, California.