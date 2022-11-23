TikTok announces hiring of 3,000 employees, against Twitter and Meta

ByteDance, owner of the social network TikTok, one of the fastest growing in the world, recently announced that it intends to hire around 3,000 employees around the world over the next three years. this attitude goes against the grain of other big techs in the market, such as Twitter, Amazon and Metawhich are going through a time of cutting costs and reformulating their staff.
Today, ByteDance is estimated to employ over 20,000 people and its main offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, Dublin, Singapore and London. The Chinese chain also intends to expand its business in the US and increase the number of engineers at its main headquarters in the country, in Mountain View, California.
According to the portal The Information, new hires should double the team in the US state, which can reach 2 thousand employees🇧🇷 According to The Wall Street Journal, TikTok is also looking for professionals to improve the app and the platform’s infrastructure, in addition to providing a marketing team in order to discover new ways to profit from the application, and hiring should be made for monitoring. of inappropriate content.
It is worth remembering that shortly after Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, the social network fired about 3,500 of the 7,500 employees who were part of the platform worldwide – even affecting the network’s offices in Europe. For these and other reasons, the network has caused distrust and many users have sought to migrate in the meantime to networks like Koo. Meta also plans to cut no fewer than 11,000 employees — about 13% of workers today. The wave of layoffs at Amazon is also expected to reach up to 10,000 workers throughout 2023.
