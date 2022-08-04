HomeTech NewsTikTok and Ticketmaster partner to allow the purchase of tickets to events...

TikTok and Ticketmaster partner to allow the purchase of tickets to events from videos

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
tiktok ticketmaster.jpg
tiktok ticketmaster.jpg
- Advertisement -

We still don’t know how far ByteDance’s ambitions will go in the musical field with TikTok, but in the absence of TikTok Music reaching a global level to compete against Spotify and the like, TikTok and Ticketmaster have closed an agreement that will allow users access to purchase tickets for musical events through the ByteDance short video application.

The agreement will allow Selected creators add Ticketmaster event links to their videosso that once they are published, visitors will be able to access these links at the bottom left to purchase the tickets they need.

The expansion of Ticketmaster through social networks with young users

For now, only a select few creators will be able to access it, although the number of creators who will be able to use this feature will grow over time.so that more and more TikTok creators can make it easy for visitors to purchase music event tickets directly from their videos.

Thus, Ticketmaster expands its presence on the main social platforms to reach music event enthusiasts, seeking to offer a different way of discovery that allows users, mostly younglearn about scheduled events that you might not otherwise get to know about through other methods.

Netflix trailers can now be watched without leaving WhatsApp, do you know how?

Event organizers and creators also benefit as the partnership between Ticketmaster and TikTok also allows them to reach potential stakeholders. Ticketmaster says that many artists and personalities have already signed up to use the mini ticketing app, including Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, Backstreet Boys, and WWE, among others.

This partnership comes five months after Ticketmaster landed on Snapchat to give users a way to discover nearby live events and see which of their friends might be interested in attending, making it easier to buy tickets by redirecting them to the Ticketmaster service.

There is no doubt that the choice of TikTok and Snapchat is because they have a predominantly young audience, of which there will be many enthusiasts for live events.

Via: TechCrunch
Image Credit: Ticketmaster

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

“Batgirl” is canceled by Warner Bros. and will not see the light on HBO Max or in theaters

batgirl it was going to be a medium to big movie in the DCEUInitially,...
5G News

The OnePlus 10T is now official, specifications and price

Just a few weeks ago some renders of the, at that time still unpublished,...
Europe

France faces third heatwave of the summer amid severe drought

France is facing its third heatwave this summer with temperatures expected to rise from...
Tech News

Beat decides to appeal the fine imposed by the Superintendency of Transportation

Before the sanction that the Beat mobility platform had received from the Colombian state...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.