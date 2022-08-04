TikTok and Ticketmaster partner to allow the purchase of tickets to events from videos

We still don’t know how far ByteDance’s ambitions will go in the musical field with TikTok, but in the absence of TikTok Music reaching a global level to compete against Spotify and the like, TikTok and Ticketmaster have closed an agreement that will users access to tickets for musical through the ByteDance short video application.

The agreement will allow Selected creators add Ticketmaster event links to their videosso that once they are published, visitors will be able to access these links at the bottom left to purchase the tickets they need.



The expansion of Ticketmaster through social networks with young users

For now, only a select few creators will be able to access it, although the number of creators who will be able to use this feature will grow over time.so that more and more TikTok creators can make it easy for visitors to purchase music event tickets directly from their videos.

Thus, Ticketmaster expands its presence on the main social platforms to reach music event enthusiasts, seeking to offer a different way of discovery that allows users, mostly younglearn about scheduled events that you might not otherwise get to know about through other methods.

Event organizers and creators also benefit as the ship between Ticketmaster and TikTok also allows them to reach potential stakeholders. Ticketmaster says that many artists and personalities have already signed up to use the mini ticketing app, including Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, Backstreet Boys, and WWE, among others.

This partnership comes five months after Ticketmaster landed on Snapchat to give users a way to discover nearby live events and see which of their friends might be interested in attending, making it easier to buy tickets by redirecting them to the Ticketmaster service.

There is no doubt that the choice of TikTok and Snapchat is because they have a predominantly young audience, of which there will be many enthusiasts for live events.

Via: TechCrunch

Image Credit: Ticketmaster