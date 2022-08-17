TIkTok allows you to create images using Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks, artificial intelligence (AI) capable of generating by simply receiving brief text instructions on what should appear represented has proliferated. Some of them, like DALLE-2, have been able to obtain amazing results with illustrations that are hard to believe are the result of an algorithm.

Images d by TikTok’s image-generating AI can be used as a chroma key as a background for videos recorded with the app

And although initially some of these illustrative AIs have even shown restricted access to researchers only, others allowed anyone with access to the web that hosts them to check their operation.

Now, in a step further, the popular TikTok platform has introduced its own illustrative AI into the application itselfcapable of generating an image after following the user’s text instructions.

This new feature, dubbed “AI greenscreen” (green screen by artificial intelligence) the resulting image to be used as a background for the recording, as a chroma key, expanding the function that TikTok already allowed to place any image as a background.

The results of the TikTok AI are not as complex and advanced as those of other illustrative AIs such as the aforementioned DALLE-2, Google Image, Midjourney and OpenAI, offering more abstract aspects with lines and colors that are far from photorealism or close to fantasy illustrations, but this could be an intentional result.

On the one hand, obtaining results more similar to those of other AIs mentioned would require greater data processing power and, therefore, a greater investment on the part of TikTok by having to satisfy the potential demand of generating these images from its millions of users. users.

On the other hand it allows avoid potentially offensive results if the user seeks to obtain images from descriptions of sex and violence precisely because of that “abstract” style far from approximating reality.