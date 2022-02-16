TikTok algorithm recommends simulated sex videos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the latest trends spotted on TikTok is proving surprising: simulated sex live videos.

TikTok does not allow the publication of sexually explicit content

The first problem is that TikTok’s content policies prohibit the publication of content that includes sexual content, but some users have found a way to overcome this obstacle. And they are having a lot of success since this type of videos are appearing as a trend and as videos recommended to users who had not requested this type of content.

The mechanics is that the person who stars in the video usually appears streaming the video as a selfie, dressed and focusing only on the face and the upper part of the bust, pretending to be having sex.

These types of videos continue to appear as long as some viewer does not report them and reports them to TikTok, which only then proceeds to eliminate them because, given the way in which the protagonists appear in the video, it is not detected by the platform’s algorithms as sexual content. because in the image they do not appear nude.

And the problem is that since they are videos broadcast live, the reaction time to offer a response is shortened, so these videos can be visible to minors who use this social network. According to Statista, an online statistics website, up to 25% of TikTok users are between the ages of 10 and 19.

The curious thing about the case is that these videos are appearing very frequently in the For You section of TikTok recommendations, which takes into account, through an algorithm, the user’s tastes and interests.

In fact, there is even a thread on Twitter with users who are publishing some of these videos that they are finding broadcast live and in personalized recommendations… as long as they remain unreported or detected by TikTok. In fact some of these videos even are being monetized while they continue to appear as recommended in the For You section, in what seems to be a peculiar functioning of the algorithm of this social network.

