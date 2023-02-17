TikTok adds new feeds so you can find the topics that interest you

5G News
By Brian Adam
TikTok wants to make it easier for users to find videos on the topics that interest them, beyond the options they find in “Following” and “For you”.

And for this, it is implementing a new dynamic that will save them from having to use the search engine or use the filters to find their favorite themes.

New themed feeds on TikTok

So far, TikTok allows you to scroll between two feeds. We have the “Following” tab with the videos of the people we follow, and “For you”, with the recommendations of the TikTok algorithm. However, in these feeds we find a variety of topics.

So if we are only interested in one theme, we will have to use the search engine or the tags to find videos within that area. TikTok wants to facilitate this dynamic for us with new topic feeds on the home page, as mentioned in TC. Themes that will share the limelight along with the “Following” and “For you” tabs.

Games, Food, Sport and Fashion are the themes that are being displayed at the top of the TikTok app. So if we are interested in discovering new recipes or food dishes we will go directly to the “Food” tab, or if we are interested in seeing fashion tips or the latest trends, then we will go to “Fashion”

Yes, a dynamic similar to what we find on YouTube, with its labels at the top, which make it easy to go directly to the topic of interest. In the case of TikTok, we just have to slide between these new tabs to see the videos that are hosted in each category.

A simple dynamic to easily select the content you want to see on TikTok, without getting too complicated. On the other hand, some users may not be interested in filtering content in this way, and the new options at the top will only cause confusion, or unnecessarily clutter the interface.

It does not seem that this new dynamic has been implemented internationally, so we will have to wait to see if TikTok decides to bring it to all users.

