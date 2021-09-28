Tight German vote dilutes hopes for economic reform

Nothing happens in Europe without German leadership, according to an old adage. That makes Sunday’s tight elections in the region’s largest economy especially puzzling. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and his center-right rival Armin Laschet will court the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP) to form a government. This could dampen hopes for large green investments and greater flexibility in the European Union’s budgetary rules.

Scholz (SPD) is the ostensible winner, with 25.7% of the votes. But the elections are tight enough for Laschet’s CSU / Christian Democratic bloc, with 24.1%, to also try to form a coalition government.

To get a majority in Parliament, both will probably need the support of the Greens and the FDP, who came in third and fourth respectively. This gives these two smaller parties the possibility of obtaining political commitments and positions of responsibility.

Talks with the FDP, whose leader, Christian Lindner, wants to bring German public debt back to 60% of GDP, instead of 70%, could be especially tricky. Achieving Lindner’s goal will likely be incompatible with Scholz’s ambition to invest more in green technologies and public infrastructure.

The FDP manifesto proposes that Germany be carbon neutral by 2050, five years later than the – more ambitious – goal shared by the SPD and the Greens, and opposes setting a firm deadline for the registration of cars with a diesel engine. combustion.

And the FDP chief’s insistence on debt reduction at a time when many of the large eurozone countries have much higher budget deficits and debt burdens relative to GDP illustrates a different approach than Scholz on the European Union.

The FDP leader views the pandemic-era common debt issuance as an aberration and is in favor of quickly reinstating EU budget rules rather than debating how to make them more flexible.

Lindner’s relatively small vote share of 11.5% should limit his influence on any future government program. But the FDP has a history of playing tough, having abandoned coalition negotiations after the 2017 elections.

Both the SPD and the CDU / CSU block will court Lindner this time. That gives you an advantage, and it will dilute any lingering hopes for major economic reforms.