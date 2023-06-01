Tidal launches new hub dedicated to artists who have content on the platform

O Tidal, one of the leading music streaming services in the United States, announced the arrival of a new feature dedicated to artists. Call of Artist Home, the novelty is a hub designed to make life easier for musicians. Depending on the platform, with the Artist Home, artists can manage how fans view their Tidal profile and get early access to the latest products and features designed specifically for creators.





Additional features available to artists on the hub include the ability to update social media links and the option to request content updates for media such as albums, EPS and singles directly to Tidal operations. Additionally, artists with songs on service can get self-service editing of profile content and extend Artist Home account access to their team (managers, labels, bandmates or publicists).

The core in question of Tidal with the new features search better accommodate artists who have a large following or want to build a broad fan base using the music streaming service in addition to the familiar social networks. Retreat to Enen Review: a survival immersed in the wilderness This is an interesting approach taken by the streaming platform, as it should end up attracting a lot of artist fans as well, which is probably what Tidal wants. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

