Tidal introduces FLAC format for lossless music to HiFi Plus subscribers

Tidal announced that it will soon add the high-resolution FLAC format, for music playback without quality loss. The news was announced by CEO, Jesse Dorogusker, in a publication on reddit this week. According to the post, the novelty will reach HiFi Plus plan subscribers, still without a released date. He further pointed out that it is an open standard and a large file. However, he said that the streaming service will give controls to deal with the ups and downs, depending on what is happening.

The arrival of FLAC could mean the withdrawal of the MQA format (Master Quality Authenticated), which currently provides the highest quality of the platform, but requires license payments. That’s because MQA went into bankruptcy after its main financier announced its exit plans. - Advertisement - With that, the British company is now looking for a new buyer – including, with negotiations already underway – to continue work on its new SCL6 codec technology. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G: Go for the mid-range “Tidal was concerned with high quality and even experimental audio formats long before it was legal or common among music streamers. Why? Because artists take care when making their art and they want/expect to present their work in the best light (whatever they think that is exactly). We also live in a world that is dominated by mobile devices and cell phones have restrictions on memory, data plans, coverage maps – so there is always a consideration for the customer’s need between more quality and more bandwidth/storage efficiency. .” Jesse Dorogusker CEO of TIdal

Tidal – which has been testing a way to play DJ since December last year – is offered in Europe in two plans. HiFi – which does not include Master quality – costs BRL 16.90 per month, while HiFi Plus has a monthly price of BRL 33.80. The mobile app can be downloaded from the links located on the card below the text. What do you expect from the FLAC format coming to Tidal? Comment with us!

