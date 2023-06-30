TicWatch Pro 5 gets July update with bug fixes and more

- Advertisement -

A mobvoi has already started distributing the July update for the TicWatch 5 Pro. As is to be expected, the manufacturer implemented some bug fixes on its smart watch. The smartwatch is getting its second update since its launch in May of this year. This new version is identified as RMDB.230615.003 and some of the problems that have been fixed include audio in calls, as well as customization when using the “Image”, crashes in the Health app and also incorrectly displayed messages when using the feature that measures the user’s heart rate.

According to the available changelog, the update allows the user to increase the intensity of the vibration of notifications and improve the responsiveness of the OLED screen through a feature called "Tilt to activate" that can have its speed changed. Other additions allow alarms to work even when the watch is locked. In addition, the company only mentioned improvements "in the overall stability of the system to minimize possible problems or failures". Remember that the watch is currently with Wear OS 3.5, based on Android 11.




