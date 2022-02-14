TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: the ‘smartwatch’ of the 45 days of autonomy?

It is the great battle of smart watches, the battery. In a market in which 2 or 3 days of charging is the norm, it does not cease to attract attention when one reaches our hands that can be used continuously for more than a month… even if it is with an ingenious trick. This is what TicWatch has done with the Pro 3 Ultra, its latest Android Wear smartwatch that boasts features and models with and without eSIM.

How do you get 45 days of battery life on a smartwatch?

We are going to reveal the sector of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra thanks to the unit that we have been able to test, and that is that instead of carrying a screen it has two. The main one is a 1.4-inch 326 dpi AMOLED screen. Sharp, wide and tactile, it is similar to what we can find in other models on the market and responds exceptionally both in terms of brightness and sensitivity. With this, which we can fix permanently, the autonomy of the watch is officially established at 3 days or 72 hours. After testing the device for a while, we can say that it is capable of reaching these figures with normal use and around a day and a half if we abuse applications that use GPS a lot or a constant connection.

The second, the secret of “boasting” a 45-day battery, and fulfilling it, is a liquid crystal one, similar to that of “lifelong” digital watches, placed between the Gorilla Glass and the AMOLED. It is deactivated when the main one comes into operation and disconnects when it is turned off.

Many will say “but there is already the “always on” option in Android Wear without the need for a second screen”. It’s true, and the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has it too. However, on that screen we can only see the time, the secondary one that Mobvoi proposes is more interesting because in addition to, obviously, the time, we have data such as steps, battery or date. In addition, you can choose up to 18 different background colors for the backlight, when the “Always On” is only black.

As a not so interesting detail is that we have a device that does not have wireless charging and what it uses is its own port. This means that we are at the expense of not losing that cable, without the possibility of using a charging surface or, even, the always useful reverse charging that many smartphones already incorporate. Being a watch that must be charged every 3 days, if we use it with Android Wear, the lack of versatility in this regard is a handicap.

An adventurous watch as well as elegant

It is one of the details that stands out the most in the new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra – more in this model than in the one with the last name “GPS”, sportier and that does not have a SIM card. It is a team prepared for the most extreme activity with features such as the MIL-STD 810G military certification. This means that it is not that we can only put it in a pool, it is that we can take it almost anywhere and it can withstand bumps, falls and extreme weather conditions without problems. We can find in its sphere materials such as stainless steel and high-strength nylon with fiberglass, which make it one of the most robust on the market.

It has access to the five global satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou), built-in barometer, compass, here is the complete pack for those who like to get lost in nature and carry a compliant accessory on the wrist that monitors also things like 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen. And you have the possibility to send an alert if you notice any alteration in these constants.

But we have said that it is “adventurous and elegant”, and the second characteristic is seen in some small details such as its strap. On the one hand, we have an imitation leather look that makes it not clash even in the most serious outfit. But it is that, when turning it over, we discover that on the other side it is made of polymer, resistant and very useful when sweating appears. This double face means that we do not have to change the strap if we are going to run or if we have a wedding, being able to use the watch in almost any situation without problems.

Features for all tastes

In the end, the use of a watch is marked by the user. There are those who spend all day changing the sphere, those who just want to control this or that parameter, those who are looking for something for their sports activity, etc.

With the TicWatch, Mobvoi has applied the maxim of “it is better than not missing” and proposes not only all the functions that Android Wear already brings, including mobile payment through Google Play thanks to NFC, which It does not have the great rival in this regard, the Huawei Watch GT3.

But it has added some special ones – in addition to those that control sports activity, pulse, sleep, etc. which are already common in many products –. Focusing on the unique and special features of TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the first is SaludTic, which allows us to control our daily activity with the much talked about circles to have healthier habits; ZenTic, which allows us to control stress and take care of our mental health; OidoTic to measure our hearing capacity; TicCare, which allows us to stay in touch with other device users and encourage each other; or the most curious these days: a timer to wash our hands for the correct time.

Final conclusion, recommendable?

Mobvoi is not a newbie in the market. In fact, it was one of the first brands to launch Android Wear products. This operating system is its main asset… and weakness. It is not bad at all to have obtained up to 3 days of autonomy from “normal” use of a smartwatch with this OS, but of course, it is far from the 15 days that the aforementioned competition reaches. It is a “bad” shared by almost all smartwatches on the market and the dual screen solution is unique, there is no other that has something like it, which makes it one of the most interesting. Even if we run out of battery, at least we can use it… well, like a watch without having a screen off on the wrist.

In return, we have a watch with things that its rival can’t boast about: we can pay without taking our mobile or card out of our pocket, it’s compatible with all Google services without problems, such as Google Maps, which the other has banned and you can enjoy a long list of apps and content on Google Play.

That sporty and elegant double “personality” is also on their side, very useful for not having to think that the strap will be damaged if we go out for a run or if we are going to give the note for being too sporty. In design, they have managed to unite the two worlds brilliantly.

Finally, in price, it is where we see some other important difference. Although the GPS model (without eSim) is 299.99 euros and that is somewhat above the competition, the model with eSIM already has a competitive 359.99 euros, well below the model that has this detail in its main rival.

