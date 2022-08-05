Thunderbird rendering out of focus

- Advertisement -

I turned on fractional scaling on Fedora. controls are blurry. How can I improve the display?

I turned on fractional scaling on Fedora. Firefox is crisp, but Thunderbird’s font and controls are blurry. How can I improve the display?

Thunderbird probably doesn’t automatically use the modern Wayland protocol, which is why the mail client doesn’t draw the resized windows correctly. Force Thunderbird to use Wayland by setting the environment variable MOZ_ENABLE_WAYLAND=1 Pass Thunderbird. Instead of messing with the terminal, install the package thunderbird-wayland . This contains customized program calls. Then launch Thunderbird on Wayland. If you are using Thunderbird as a Flatpak, start Thunderbird with Wayland support with the following command: flatpak run --env=MOZ_ENABLE_WAYLAND=1--socket=wayland org.mozillaThunderbird

