Thunder Charge: The new 180W fast charge achieves breakneck speed

- Advertisement -

Since the capacity of smartphone batteries has stagnated around 5,000 mAh, fast charging is a great idea.

Last year, Infinix showed off its 160W fast charging in a concept phone. Now the company has announced ThunderCharge which is even better and more efficient.

According to the company, the new charging system has an efficiency of 99%, which means that less heat is generated with this great power.

The trick is to use two batteries that can be recharged at 90W. Thus, the parallel loading of both it is similar to having a battery that charges at 180W. The concept has been around for some time, but it’s getting better.

The goal of the new load at 180W is getting a 4,500mAh battery to charge to 50% in just four minutes.

A high-quality USB-C cable is needed to support charging, and Infinix proves this thanks to a microchip placed in the cable. If you don’t have a certified cable, the charging system will fall back to USB-PD standards like 60W or 100W.

Of course, such ultra-fast charging generates heat, and Infinix says it has put in 20 sensors and software that constantly monitor the process and prevent overheating. The goal is for the battery to be kept at a relatively cool temperature of 43ºC to ensure a good trade-off between charging speed and battery longevity.

Thunder Charge is scheduled to be integrated into actual smartphone products in the “second half” of 2022.