Through this app you can take orders and charge for it, but not as a job

Many of us, on occasion, have had the gesture of helping our neighbor by going to pick up a package sent to him at the post office, or buying something he needs, if the places for it were nearby of our itinerary.

This seems to be the premise that drives the shopopop companywhich after several years of operating in France makes its debut in Spain presenting a proposal that could be similar to the service offered by Blablacar, although applied within the field of parcel service.

However, in the case of Shopopop, its dynamic lies in the collaborative delivery where the person acts as a delivery person, but without turning that into a formal job.

Based on a model defined as crowdshipping by its founders, Shopopop’s mission is to make home deliveries a more flexible, affordable and durable over time.

This is how, when placing an online order to be delivered at home, the company that has contracted Shopopop’s services will be able to send it to the person through a delivery person who is subscribed in the application and voluntarily decide to deliver the package.

The key to Shopopop is that the user who uses the application serves as a delivery person on an occasional basis, that is, offering to carry the package in situations where you have the time to do itapart from the activities that are part of their daily routine.

In contrast to services like Glovo, people registered as delivery people in Shopopop they will not be able to make this work an official job.

The charge for each package delivered will be at least 4 euros. Regarding this initiative, the co-founder of the company, Antoine Cheul points out that the average number of monthly deliveries made by a user is around a dozen receiving for each package delivered between 5 and 8 euros.

When explaining the service, its founders alluded to Blablacar, presenting it as follows:

«If you have to go from Madrid to Barcelona for any reason, you advertise the trip on BlaBlaCar, but you don’t do it thinking of making money. Shopopop is the same, a small supplement to pay for gasoline».

Groceries, florists and supermarkets They have been the first to make use of this service, which is currently operating only in Madrid.

Click HERE for more information about Shopopop.