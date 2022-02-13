Search here...
Tech News

Through this app you can take orders and charge for it, but not as a job

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Many of us, on occasion, have had the gesture of helping our neighbor by going to pick up a package sent to him at the post office, or buying something he needs, if the places for it were nearby of our itinerary.

This seems to be the premise that drives the shopopop companywhich after several years of operating in France makes its debut in Spain presenting a proposal that could be similar to the service offered by Blablacar, although applied within the field of parcel service.

Read:

Why do I have a bad WiFi connection at home?

However, in the case of Shopopop, its dynamic lies in the collaborative delivery where the person acts as a delivery person, but without turning that into a formal job.

Based on a model defined as crowdshipping by its founders, Shopopop’s mission is to make home deliveries a more flexible, affordable and durable over time.

This is how, when placing an online order to be delivered at home, the company that has contracted Shopopop’s services will be able to send it to the person through a delivery person who is subscribed in the application and voluntarily decide to deliver the package.

The key to Shopopop is that the user who uses the application serves as a delivery person on an occasional basis, that is, offering to carry the package in situations where you have the time to do itapart from the activities that are part of their daily routine.

Read:

Qualcomm presents the SoC Snapdragon 780G: A mid-range to the last

In contrast to services like Glovo, people registered as delivery people in Shopopop they will not be able to make this work an official job.

The charge for each package delivered will be at least 4 euros. Regarding this initiative, the co-founder of the company, Antoine Cheul points out that the average number of monthly deliveries made by a user is around a dozen receiving for each package delivered between 5 and 8 euros.

shopopop package delivery app

When explaining the service, its founders alluded to Blablacar, presenting it as follows:

«If you have to go from Madrid to Barcelona for any reason, you advertise the trip on BlaBlaCar, but you don’t do it thinking of making money. Shopopop is the same, a small supplement to pay for gasoline».

Groceries, florists and supermarkets They have been the first to make use of this service, which is currently operating only in Madrid.

Click HERE for more information about Shopopop.

Previous articleMore and more fraud in the NFT market
Next articleYouTube adds new ways to earn money with Shorts
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

YouTube adds new ways to earn money with Shorts

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Through this app you can take orders and charge for it, but not as a job

Many of us, on occasion, have had the gesture of helping our neighbor by going to pick up...
Tech News

More and more fraud in the NFT market

NFTs, Non Fungible Tokens, have been the subject of many conversations in recent times. And, like everything...
Apple

Apple, a key player in the monopoly lawsuit against Google

Lawsuits are more than usual in the business world. If you are also called Apple or Google,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.