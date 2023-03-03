Through a video game, cybercriminals are controlling users’ computers

Through : Black Ops III Cybercriminals are attacking players to control their computers, taking advantage of security vulnerabilities in the video game.

The growth of this problem has led to streamers warning their community not to enter the game, since the attacks only become effective once you are online, ensuring that it is “completely impossible to play”.

How are the threats

According to the community, the criminals are present in the lobbies, which are the waiting spaces for the start of the games, from there “hackers have a tool that can reveal the IP address” of streamers-from-mass-attacks/">each player.

With this information they can remove users from games, control the content they download, block access to the game, and generally “do whatever they want,” content creator vBata said.

Although the game was released in 2015, it currently has a desktop player base of close to 5,000 users and due to its age since Activision They have not given priority to solve the situation, for this reason the gamers themselves are patching the vulnerabilities.

Maurice Heumann is one of those who is driving these corrections. According to him, there are two issues in particular that are allowing hackers to be able to remotely break into players’ computers.

These bugs were already reported to Activision, the game’s developer company, three months ago and they gave him a reward for the information, although they were not corrected.

“I’m guessing they somehow recorded that it exists, passed it on to the dev team, and then somehow it’s lost, probably due to the fact that old games don’t get priority anymore. Since Activision isn’t doing anything, I’m just going to fix things myself,” Heumann told TechCrunch.

Players are looking for a solution to avoid attacks in the game.

What he wants is for his client to essentially replace the game’s official launcher, or launch it through Steam, so that when users open it, the vulnerabilities are fixed and they can safely log in to enjoy games.

However, this plan has a problem in that people who log in through this client can’t play with those who log in from the official one, so he wants to include in-game mods to get attention and get everyone in one space. sure.

Heumann assures that he has been working on the project for eight months and has not completed it, so he has asked the community for support to have it ready in a couple of months for everyone, because so far only 180 people have tried it.

Together with him there are several gamers who are looking for a solution to this problem, although they know that the claims of the cybercriminals they are so high that new failures arise.

“Hackers are so fucking annoying that they spend hours and hours creating new tools to bypass the patches that the community is creating, so it’s just this never-ending cycle,” vBata said.

The recommendation from the community is that until the problem is resolved, users should not enter the game, nor buy it, and it is better to uninstall it from the computer to avoid risks.