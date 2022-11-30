Threema for Android launches group audio/video calls

Threema, the Swiss-based secure messaging service, has just unveiled the new version of its mobile app for Android devices, highlighting the arrival of group audio/video calls for up to 16 participants.

The company, Threema GmbH, ensures that users will find in this feature with the same level of audio and video quality that has been available for some time for one-to-one audio/video calls, with end-to-end encrypted conversations.



Significant advancement in Threema features

At the moment it is found Stably available for Android device users who update to version 5.0coming a few weeks after this feature arrived in beta phase for those who want to be the first to know what’s new.

Although they do not mention it, this feature isIt will also be extended to Threema Libre, the version of Threema for Android totally free of proprietary code and dependence on third-party companieswhich users will be able to obtain through other avenues, such as the open source mobile application platform for Android called F-droid.

Its operation is very simple, where only All you have to do is press the camera icon in the upper right corner of the group chat, all members of the group who use the Android application will receive the notification. so that they can add to the call until the limit of 16 participants is reached, either through the notification, through the group chat or from the general description of the chat.

They also point out that audio/video group calls will also arrive at a later date for users of iOS devices.

In this way, Threema diversifies its forms of communication beyond text conversations with which they initially arrived on the market almost ten years ago.

This launch is not strange to the point that other messaging services, including decentralized services such as Session, are already betting on other forms of communication beyond text messages.

More information: Threema