Three-week-old puppy dumped in North Dublin dies despite DSPCA rescue efforts

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A three-week-old puppy dumped in North Dublin died last night despite DSPCA’s efforts to save her.

They rescued little Sebastiana who was abandoned in a bin last week with a fractured jaw, two fractures to her face and one to her head.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA told Dublin Live: “You have to question the circumstances because she was found dumped. That’s the terrible bit, we did all we could do and she didn’t survive.

Read more: DSPCA urges owners to remember pets in will as surge of animals being abandoned

“What happened to her? How did she end up being dumped? If she was found sooner we wonder if we could’ve saved her.

“She was with us for just under a week. Even looking through the veterinary reports, they gave her fluids, did X-rays and they discovered she was full of worms.

“She obviously didn’t have a great start in life. The other concerns are for her mum, if a pup of that age has worms you have to question the condition of the mother and her health.

“She was so young to be taken away from her mum so something must’ve happened for her to be dumped. It was horrendous, she was probably left there to die.

Little Sebastiana in the DSPCA

View gallery

“Her broken jaw, she must’ve been uncomfortable. It would’ve been difficult to feed her. To abandon a three-week-old puppy reliant on its mum for milk, warmth and comfort.”

“She was left and could’ve been eaten by foxes or rats. If you have a situation and you need help contact us. We’d much rather see the animal receive treatment.

“She was being nursed and cared for here but it wasn’t to be.”

The tiny bull-terrier lost her fight to live, leaving staff heartbroken.

They said: “She completely stole our hearts and we can only hope that she felt loved and wanted as she gently left this world.

“She went into the shelter last Wednesday, 13 April. She was collected by their ambulance driver and the vets were on standby to bring her straight in.

“She was very pale and was instantly placed into an Oxygen unit and a feeding tube was placed.

“This tiny little girl is such a fighter and over the weekend she was monitored around the clock by our wonderful vets and nurses to give her every chance of survival.

“We never know what we will face each day but we know that we will go above and beyond to save a life so innocent and precious.”

