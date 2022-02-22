Three ways to free up space in Windows 11 quickly and safely

Over time, the Windows 11 operating system accumulates data that in many cases is unnecessary. This can be a problem if your computer does not have particularly large storage. But there are different options that you can use to solve this and we will show you some of them. One of the things that we have taken into account is that, to carry out all the steps that we see indicated, you do not have to install anything. Therefore, the options that are included in the Microsoft operating system itself are used. And, this is quite an advantage because this ensures that you will not have a problem with the operation of the equipment. Options to free up space in Windows 11 These are the tools that we think you have to use in case you want to delete data that is not necessary with total security on your desktop or laptop. Eliminate temporary files On some occasions, due to a malfunction, these are not eliminated as they should be, and they remain occupying space in a useless way. To get rid of the ones you don’t need, you have to access the Windows 11 Settings and, there, do the following: Use the System option and, once there, select Storage from the right area. Look for the link called Show more categories and, in the list that you see on the new screen, there is Temporary files. Click on this section and look for the button called Remove files in the upper area. Once this is done, you have to wait for everything to finish and you will have already recovered a good amount of space that can be several gigabytes (always check that the Download option is not selected). Delete the activity history In this case, what you have to do is open the Privacy and security section once you have opened the Windows settings. Then do this: Scroll down to find Activity History in the Permissions section. Click here to access the necessary options. Find Delete history and use it, when you check everything and are satisfied, click the Delete button. Now you just have to wait for everything to finish. Clear search history This option is also managed in the Privacy and security section and, of course, within Permissions. Now click on Search for permissions and do the following: Find the History section because it is where you have to take all the necessary steps. Now click on the button called Clear device search history. You will enter the tool in question and the elimination process will begin. Wait as long as necessary for everything to finish and then you will see that you have more space on your computer. With these simple options you can control the amount of unnecessary data you have in Windows 11 quite well and, if it is excessive, take all the necessary actions so that everything is as it should be. >