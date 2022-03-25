Three-vehicle smash on O’Connell Bridge causes chaos in Dublin city centre

O’Connell Bridge was closed following a multi-vehicle collision early this morning.

Gardai are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle smash which happened shortly after 7am on Westmoreland Street at the junction of Burgh Quay and O’Connell Bridge.

All lanes on O’Connell Bridge were blocked in all directions causing heavy delays on the route.

Read more:LIVE updates as O’Connell Bridge blocked and Luas services suspended in early morning collision

The crash has now been cleared, however severe delays are still to be expected around the city centre.

Green Line Luas services between St Stephens Green and Dominick were suspended due to the incident.

Luas services are now back operating but passengers can expect delays.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are currently attending a three-vehicle collision that took place at approximately 7:05am on Westmoreland Street, Dublin City.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and delays are expected as the scene is being attended.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Read more: Ukrainian couple who fled war had car broken into and belongings stolen in Dublin

Read more: Tallaght mum who fought for ‘Coco’s Law’ remembers beloved daughter