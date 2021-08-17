Three tricks to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Video application

One of the best streaming video platforms that exist today is the one that has Amazon. If you have an account and want to make the most of everything it offers on your mobile device now that we are in summer, we are going to propose some tricks with which you are going to enjoy movies and series to the fullest.

All the options that we are going to propose you can do very well and without putting the tablet phone in which you use the application at risk. Amazon Prime Video and, neither, the account you have. Therefore, you can be more than calm when using these tricks that we are sure that some of them will be very helpful.

The three tricks for the Amazon app

Save series and movies

The first thing you should know and that it is sure that it suits you now that you are in the summer and you go from one place to another is that there is the possibility of downloading the contents that are on the platform. Not all of them are possible to get them, but a great majority of series and movies can be save on the mobile device you use to be able to see them anywhere regardless of whether you have an Internet connection or not.

enlarge photo

Getting this is very simple, since simply when you are seeing what you want to store you have to click on the downward pointing arrow in the interface and wait for the process to complete. Then, to access it, you simply have to enter the Downloads section and choose between the options that you have available, which can always be more than ten.

Change the resolution and make everything take up less

This is an option associated with the previous one and that is quite useful to save internal storage when downloading movies and series. There are four possibilities: Optimal; Best; Good; Data saving. There is also the possibility of choosing Always ask so that you decide at all times what is best for you.

The fact is that you will find this within My space. Press the garage-shaped icon that in the upper right-hand corner select Playback and download. Here you will locate the aforementioned options and to give you an idea the possibility of a lower resolution each hour of video will occupy 0.14 GB on average.

Avoid autoplay

This can be useful on many occasions, but it may make you miss something in the series or movie you are following. An example is that you can fall asleep in the middle of a chapter and, when you wake up, you discover that you have missed a pair and you have to go back … something that does not feel very good.

In Setting you can find the option that allows you to disable the Autoplay which, in addition, can prevent you from consuming more data than you should. No surprises