Three tricks so that unlocking your mobile with your fingerprint is not an ordeal

Unlocking the safely with the makes the process much faster and more efficient, but it is not always easy: depending on the quality of the scanner, and the unlocking conditions, you will probably have to try several times. Does it happen to you often? Give it a solution.

Biometrics have considerably improved security on smartphones, all with certain drawbacks; especially when the components that are responsible for recognizing faces or fingerprints they don’t work as they should, aren’t of the best quality, or are hindered by other elements, like the design of the mobiles themselves. In the case of fingerprint scanners, unlocking can be improved with a few . Let’s see which ones.

- Advertisement -

Your fingerprint reader can always be a little more precise

Capacitive fingerprint reader on the side. asus zenfone 9

The fingerprint scanner aims to make phone access more secure without having to type a complex password every time you turn on the screen. Although of course, one thing is the bet and another is what is really obtained in practice: as all of us who have mobile phones with a fingerprint reader well know, there will always be an occasion when we will need to put the footprint more than once. This happens most often with optical scanners that manufacturers mount under the screen.

- Advertisement -

You want to unlock the phone and put the fingerprint. It does not work. You put your finger a second time and neither. You move it a little so that the reader recognizes another area of ​​the finger. Mistake. You try again by placing your finger diagonally to the scanner. And the phone is completely locked: too many attempts.

- Advertisement -

If you recognize yourself in that scene, you also have a phone that does not offer a very good fingerprint unlock. Without you going to perform miracles, there are ways for your mobile to recognize you better. As far as possible, that miracles do not exist.

Register the same fingerprint several times

In general, each mobile phone with a fingerprint reader supports four or five registrations. This variety is intended for you to unlock the phone with several fingers, although the safest thing is that you only use two: the thumb and the index. So take the opportunity to register those two fingers several times: you will increase the accuracy of the scanner.

Access the settings of your mobile, go to the “Security” area and enter the “Lock screen” options. Look for unlock by fingerprint and complete all possible registers with the finger(s) you are used to using. Your mobile will be faster to unlock, you will not need as many attempts and your experience with it will be more pleasant.

Cover the fingerprint sensor with your other hand while unlocking

This is suitable for fingerprint readers under the screen, those cameras located under a hole in the panel that capture the surface of the fingers using the image capture. In order for said taking to be precise and safe, the screen illuminates the reader area to the maximum so that the camera perfectly captures each row. And since too much light disturbs reading, you’re bound to run into trouble if you try to unlock your phone outdoors and in the sun.

Optical readers under the screen lose effectiveness if you unlock the phone in a strong light environment

A very useful trick to improve the reading of the fingerprint outdoors is cover the phone with the opposite hand to the one you use to unlock with the fingerprint. This will prevent excessive light from entering the fingerprint camera; which adds greater precision to the reading, avoiding unlocking attempts.

Increases the touch sensitivity of the screen

If you have a fingerprint reader under the screen, and also a protector, you can improve the accuracy and speed of unlocking by performing the following process:

Access the settings of your Android and enter the “Display” options.

Find the “Increase Touch Sensitivity” menu and turn it on.

Other recommendations for unlocking to improve

With the three previous tricks you will have considerably improved the accuracy of your fingerprint scanner. In addition, there are a series of tips that also enhance the operation of the fingerprint reader.