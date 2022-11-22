Three Tools You Don’t Use Enough in Photoshop

In this video tutorial watch as Abbey Esparza shows you the three tools you do not use enough in Photoshop.

In the video, Esparza starts off with the subject select tool, which she was very wary about using for many years. I agree any time I try to use any auto selection tool it feels like I have to do more work to clean up than if I just used the pen tool. But Esparza now swears by subject select and says she could not live without it. Next up is the color lookup. Again this is something I never use but after watching the video, I can see all the different ways in which this tool could be used. Especially if you pair them together.

- Advertisement -

The final tool is Blend If. Now I use blend If all the time, but it is not often that I hear many other people using it so I am glad Esparza is shining a light on this tool. In the video, Esparza blends in honeycomb textures into a model’s skin for a creative effect. The video finishes with a sneaky fourth technique but I will let you find that one out for yourselves.

This tutorial is great for beginners and even intermediate Photoshop artists who may have missed out on some of these techniques. Out of all four, I would definitely recommend getting to know Blend If, especially if you a composite artist. It is great for blending so many things together.