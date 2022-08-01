Three tips to be successful on Kwai with news videos

El Mindo is part of the first workshop for news content creators with Kwai

The short video platform Kwai organized a workshop for journalists and creators of news content on social networks in the city of Bogotá, Colombia, in order to Teach them some aspects and strategies that could help them to be .

The workshop was given by the Colombian journalist, Daniel Samper and the influencer, El Mindo who delivered these recommendations to grow as creators of news content in Kwai and other social networks with vertical video format.

Revolutionize the traditional inverted pyramid technique

This has been a practice used by journalists since the existence of the profession itself, which consists of mentioning from the outset in a general way the most important and striking details of the news to capture people’s attention.

Users enter short video platforms for the same reason that viewers did before, to entertain themselves for a while and relax, therefore it is crucial to capture the attention of those who use social networks from the first moment the content is reproducedor else they will swipe to the next video.

Once the most relevant aspect of the news is presented at the beginning of the video, you should begin to break down each of the facts of the same from the general to the most specific details, trying to answer the questions what? who? , how when where? and because?.

Be innovative and creative

Several years ago the offer of television channels was limited, even when you had an antenna to receive the service, now with the internet, access to information is infinite, and If you fail to develop a quality that draws the public’s attention, they will find thousands more creators on the web and platforms to choose from.

Therefore, it is essential to develop strategies that manage to capture the attention of users by being innovative and creative, some journalists do it by showing relevant images while they speak, others appear in front of the screen as if it were a newscast and others go to the music to make a difference.

never forget sources

On television, radio and press the aspect that generates the greatest credibility among the spectators, are the interviewees and special guests which, as a general rule, must be parties involved in the events that are narrated, such as witnesses or experts. In other words, to achieve user loyalty, if you want to create content about technology, for example, it would be a great idea to invite a person who has worked or has close experience with artificial intelligence to participate in a publication.

Finally, Kwai is a platform that, faced with the tough competition to attract new followers to the different social networks, has proposed to generate different initiatives to encourage people to create content for its application, for example, there is a plan to help journalists to monetize on the platform.

Gustavo Vargas, Kwai’s director of communications for Latin America, assures the following: “Our users increasingly prefer news content, for this reason, we feel an enormous responsibility with the promotion of the media and creators of journalistic content with the aim of building a more transparent and professional content environment.”

: