Three serious mistakes when choosing your new password

You are clear about it, you are going to change the password of your Wi-Fi connection, and since you are you are going to change that of your router as well. It seems like a good decision to me, but are you sure what should you do to replace them with more secure passwords? If the answer has been no, continue reading, in this article we are going to share with you three common mistakes that are very serious, and that you should avoid at all costs.

Before getting into the subject, we want to remind you why it is so important to be so careful when using a secure password. The password will act as a wall against intruders, that is, it will prevent unwanted guests from sneaking in, and that they can consume all the bandwidth of your Wi-Fi connection.

We can make a very simple analogy. Think of the door of your house, you wouldn’t leave it open, right? And you wouldn’t use a paper or cardboard door either, right? Well the password plays the same role as that doorIf it is weak, intruders can enter, and you will have problems. If it is strong, the most normal thing is that that does not happen. With this explained, we are ready to go in and see those three errors.

1.-Use a very personal password

By this I mean to use, for example, names of close people to us, dates of special events, things that we use daily, or that we have in possession, and also things that we like a lot.

To serve you as a reference, I leave you Some examples that will be useful to you:

Names of our parents, friends, children or our partner

The brand of our car, or of objects to which we have special affection.

Our date of birth, our anniversary or other important dates.

2.-Use only letters or numbers

It is one of the most important mistakes, and in fact it is still made far too often. There are still people who use the password “123456”, or a longer variant of this that goes up to the number “9”. In the end, those are the first to fall, because they are the first to be used in brute force attacks.

Ideally, to create a strong password, is:

Use lowercase and uppercase.

Use letters, numbers and special characters.

Combine several nonsense words.

That is at least 10 characters long.

3.-Using a password that is too short

Another major problem. We may have formed a password that meets some of the requirements we have given, but is too short, and by this I mean that have no more than four characters.

The shorter a password, the easier it will be to break it. Make sure that it reaches, at least, that minimum of 10 characters, and that you use all the elements that we indicate in the previous section.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ.