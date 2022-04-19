Three Phoenix Park roads to close due to sprint event

A number of roads in the Phoenix Park will be closed this weekend to ensure the safety of participants in the Duathlon Sprint event.

The event will take place this coming Saturday, April 23 with three roads in the Phoenix Park closed from 8am – 12.30pm.

The three roads that will be closed this Saturday are Acres Road, Military Road and Khyber Road.

All roads and gates will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Over recent months a number of changes have been introduced to the Phoenix Park to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

The speed limit in the park has been slashed from 50km to 30km per hour.

The North Road will be turned into a one-way system, and a cul-de-sac on the Upper Glen Road will be implemented.

These changes will be in place for a nine-month pilot study, and are in line with recommendations made in last year’s Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Report.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said the change in speed limit “should see a marked change in driver behaviour”.

He said: “Following an extensive public consultation process, the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Study Post-Consultation Report was published last year with a number of key recommendations, which I am delighted to see being implemented.

