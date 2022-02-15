Search here...
Three new Macs are registered in the database of…

By: Brian Adam

New surprise from Apple as they have registered 3 new Macs in the Eurasia regulatory database. This movement was detected by Consomacnew model numbers they are A2615, A2686 and A2681. One of the models is a laptop, the other equipment is not known much about them. Will Apple dare to launch new Macs in March?

New Macs in sight

Previously we already had a record of the iPhone SE and new iPads, so this event would be quite a show with several products to start the year considering the Macs. Mark Gurman recently reported that those from Cupertino already have prepared the virtual event with a tentative date of March 8. I’m hinting that a new Mac may be in sight.

There is no guarantee that Apple will launch the new Macs. As it may well be the beginning of registration and the equipment will not be ready until a probable launch in June. Any product that incorporates encryption technologies has to be registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission. Thanks to this, you can have references about new Apple products to be launched in the coming months.

The transition cycle of Apple Silicon will be fulfilled

On the other hand, with so much expectation on the iPhone and iPad, we forget an important detail. This 2022 will be the year that the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon ends. It is very likely that we will see many Macs, Apple will be able to boast that it is no longer dependent on Intel to launch its Macs.

Let’s remember that products like the MacBook Air with the second generation of the M(2) chip with a major redesign are in the air. Also expected is a high-end Mac mini, an iMac Pro, and perhaps even a Mac Pro could enter the equation.

Since Apple Silicon was presented at a WWDC, perhaps Apple is preparing everything for that month and will leave us something small for March. It will be a very probable achievement and above all they will try to attract more users who are inclined in favor of Apple’s own chips.

What do you think will happen in March? Will Apple computers be included in the presentation? Share with us in the comment box what you think about it.

Brian Adam
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

