Three new Macs are registered in the database of…

New surprise from Apple as they have registered 3 new Macs in the Eurasia regulatory database. This movement was detected by Consomacnew model numbers they are A2615, A2686 and A2681. One of the models is a laptop, the other equipment is not known much about them. Will Apple dare to launch new Macs in March?

New Macs in sight

Previously we already had a record of the iPhone SE and new iPads, so this event would be quite a show with several products to start the year considering the Macs. Mark Gurman recently reported that those from Cupertino already have prepared the virtual event with a tentative date of March 8. I’m hinting that a new Mac may be in sight.

There is no guarantee that Apple will launch the new Macs. As it may well be the beginning of registration and the equipment will not be ready until a probable launch in June. Any product that incorporates encryption technologies has to be registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission. Thanks to this, you can have references about new Apple products to be launched in the coming months.

The transition cycle of Apple Silicon will be fulfilled

On the other hand, with so much expectation on the iPhone and iPad, we forget an important detail. This 2022 will be the year that the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon ends. It is very likely that we will see many Macs, Apple will be able to boast that it is no longer dependent on Intel to launch its Macs.