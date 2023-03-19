Three modalities of data theft with the Bluetooth of the cell phone or computer

There are several methods by which criminals can send and steal information from users.

Bluetooth It serves to connect almost everything today and because of this, it has also become a channel to attack devices and steal data. Since the advent of this technology, at the beginning of the 2000s, there have been cases of cybercrime where it is possible to take information, control or send inappropriate content to users.

Bluejacking, Bluesnarfing and bluebugging are the 3 best known modalities.

What is Bluejacking

It is a method that allows a person to send messages to any device using Bluetooth. This is done taking into account the range of reach that this type of connection has.

For their execution, the cybercriminals take advantage of the devices that have this function activated and send the content, sometimes bypassing access permissions and in others simply generating the alert to attract attention and then pass on the content.

It is a modality with a lot of history because it is estimated that between 2001 and 2003 the first attack was carried out by a cybercriminal called ‘Ajack’, who sent content from his phone. ericsson still Nokia who was close to him.

What is Bluebugging

This modality represents a greater danger, because it is the way in which they manage to hack a device and gain access to it. When the victim accesses a tampered link, the attacker will be able to take full control.

Among the functions that you will have access to will be sending messages, making calls or spying on them, viewing notes, viewing the calendar, among others.

This type of attack began on computers, but with the advancement of cell phones, they became the main objective.

Taking into account that to consolidate the hack the victim must be within a range of 10 meters, the attackers use booster antennas to extend the range of their attack.

It focuses on the theft of information, especially from devices that are in public places, because there criminals can find cell phones or computers that leave their Bluetooth connection open and thus access them.

Upon finding this vulnerability, they will have the power to make copies of everything that has been saved in the device’s memory, from photos, files, videos, contact lists and passwords.

All this is done without the victim noticing and with the danger that the link will be maintained if the person returns to the same place later.

How to avoid being victims of cyberattacks via Bluetooth

The most important thing to avoid falling into these three cases and others is to never keep the Bluetooth connection activated if it is not being used, since, as we have seen, criminals manage to access the devices without the person noticing and without asking permissions.

Also, it is important not to accept the connection of unknown accessories, such as headphones, and much less of other cell phones, because it will be an open window for the sending or theft of information.

Finally, it is important to constantly change passwords and verify device settings so that each time a device tries to connect, prior permission is required.