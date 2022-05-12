Three lies about PLC devices that we should forget

PLC devices are a network solution that works in a very interesting way. These network solutions plug directly into a socket and transmit the Internet connection through the electrical network. Thus, for example, we could connect one of these devices to a socket located in the living room of the house and connect the other to a socket in another room to extend our connection without any problem.

Two of the most important advantages that PLC devices present is that they work in a very simple way, since they are connected directly to the router, and that they allow us to overcome obstacles and long distances without the quality of the signal suffering. This makes them, in general, a superior option to Wi-Fi repeaters when we want to extend our Internet connection covering one or two floors, or when we have to overcome many obstacles and sources of interference.

They have been on the market for many years, but PLC devices are still, for many, great unknowns, and this has allowed a series of myths to be maintained that has given rise to many lies about this type of solution. Therefore, today I want to share with you three big lies about PLC devices that we should completely forget.

1.-PLC devices can travel enormous distances

This is not true. It is true that PLC devices can cover considerable distances, but in the end everything has a limit, and these types of network solutions are no exception. In theory, the maximum distance at which a PLC device can work optimally is 200 meters. When we exceed that figure, the quality of the connection will begin to decline rapidly, and we may have both performance and stability problems.

Therefore, the ideal is that we stay below that maximum limit. However, keep in mind that the actual maximum range may vary depending on the distribution of the electrical network of our home or office, since this does not have to be completely linear, it may be curved to a greater or lesser extent, and limit thus the actual maximum distance. In any case, 200 meters is more than enough for almost any type of user.

2.-PLC devices limit you to the cable

Although it seems incredible another of the most widespread lies, and the most recurrent. Many users still believe that they should not buy PLC devices because they will only be able to use them via cable, and prefer to buy several Wi-Fi repeaters to create a series of network links that allow them to bring a wireless connection to a room located one or two floors. above the router.

The fact is that the previous example could have been solved with something as simple as a PLC device with integrated Wi-Fi, which also works through the electrical network and allows you to create a wireless Wi-Fi network on the target unit, that is, in the one that we place in that plug in the room where we want to take our Internet connection. Without going any further, the well-known German manufacturer AVM has several PLC devices in its catalog that can work as Wi-Fi repeaters, such as the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E, which can work at a maximum of 866 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and at 400 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band.

3.-PLC devices cause problems and make us lose a plug

This is not true. With the passage of time, PLC devices have improved and have included new technologies to improve the user experience. In this sense, we can highlight two great keys that go hand in hand, the inclusion of an integrated plug, which means that we do not lose the ones we use to place the input and output PLC devices, and the interference filters.

Interference filters minimize the impact of these, and ensure a high-quality, stable connection with good performance, even when we use PLC devices on power strips or with another appliance connected to the plug that they can integrate. Following the example above, we see that the FRITZ!Powerline 1260E It comes with an integrated plug.

