Three Ireland customers hit by data and internet outage

Three Ireland customers have been hit by data and internet problems this evening.

Customers from all around the country are experiencing issues with the network on their phone and broadband.

Many took to Twitter to flag tonight’s outage, with one saying: “Everyone on the house on Three has lost connection to online, it keeps going on and off for about the past half hour.”

Another said: “Mobile data is struggling for real.”

Three Ireland said they apologise for any inconvenience caused.

They said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some of our customers are currently experiencing intermittent difficulties with the internet on their phone/broadband.

“Our technology team are working to restore full service & apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

