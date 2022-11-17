Three important novelties that Apple is preparing

- Advertisement -

Apple does not stop launching products, making changes to existing ones, preparing new services… In the last few hours we have learned of up to three important developments that are taking place in the Cupertino company. For your interest, here we review them.

Following the complaints received, Apple has suspended the insertion of advertising in the Apple Store

Change in advertising in the App Store

On the one hand, Apple has reviewed the conditions of advertising insertions in its application store, App Store, after the multiple complaints received.

These are advertising inserts that have appeared alongside some of the applications that can be downloaded from the App Store, inserts that recommended downloading apps that sometimes caused certain conflicts, such as that next to the tab of an app to combat gambling, recommendations appear for installing an online gaming app. In other cases, advertising for paid games has been detected on the page that offers information about apps for children. Circumstances all of them that have not taken long to cause criticism and protests on social networks.

The reason for these insertions is that Apple allowed advertisers to display ads in categories other than the app itself being promoted, a way of earning additional ad revenue that hasn’t worked entirely well, as protests attest. .

Apple’s reaction has not been long in coming and it has been decided to interrupt, at least temporarily, the inclusion of ads in the app store. Probably from Cupertino they will proceed to review the protocol and it is possible that advertising related to gambling and other categories on the App Store product pages will be limited.

Redesign and new features in iCloud

Another novelty has to do with iCloud, the online space for storage and management that allows access from a web browser to the different Apple services and platforms.

In addition to a complete redesign that represents an aesthetic update in line with the latest versions of the brand’s operating systems, the user is offered different options, such as a custom home page settingswith previews of apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes or iCloud Drive, the manager of storage space in the Apple Cloud.

On said home page, users can select which apps will appear (preferably the most commonly used ones), in addition to being able to incorporate Pages, Numbers, Keynote or Calendar, so that the use of iCloud as a productivity platform is reinforced. The handling in general is also improved by the adaptation of the toolbars and the location of some buttons.

At the moment these changes are visible only in the beta version of iCloud, which will become the final one when the tests by Apple are completed.

A bigger iPad

Finally, another novelty at Apple are the development plans for an iPad with a 16-inch screenmost likely from the iPad Pro family, whose largest model with a 12.9-inch screen, which was already a small revolution when it was announced in 2013. Apple’s purpose with this iPad equipped with a 12-inch screen such dimensions would be seduce artists and graphic designersusers very accustomed to large graphics tablets, some of which have interactive screens.

This hypothetical iPad Pro 16 could hit the market during the last quarter of 2023 and although perhaps smaller, it could also have a market gap among consumers who use the iPad for leisure and entertainment. In this case, it would be a tablet that, due to its size and features, could very well replace a computer in technical, design and artistic productivity tasks.

The development of this iPad with a 16-inch screen would have already been glimpsed previously when information related to working on tablets larger than the current iPads has been leaked from Apple. In fact, this summer information regarding the development of an iPad with a 14.1-inch miniLED screen was leaked.

This would be linked to the statement made in 2021 by Mark Gurman that Apple would be preparing iPads larger than 12.9 inches, with screens of 14 and 16 inches, which coincides with the screen sizes of its upper segment laptop. , the MacBook Pro.