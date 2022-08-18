Three important novelties arrive at the Reels of Facebook and Instagram

- Advertisement -



Meta (Facebook and Instagram matrix) enhances interaction from the Reels published on both platforms – they d on Facebook this winter – with the inclusion of a new sticker that is a call to action: «Add yours».

Facebook and Instagram seek to encourage users to respond to Reels with their own videos, generating a thread of related content

The addition of this new sticker in the publication of the Reels supposes a direct invitation to the viewer to respond online with the content of the Reel by adding your own content. Thus, for example, before a Reel about pets, by including the sticker “Add yours” you are encouraging viewers to add a video with their own pet.

Responses will be added as post chain, highlighting the first user who started that thread of publications. Although the purpose of this new option is to promote collaboration between users, it is also clear that it can fulfill the purpose of discovering other people to follow on both Facebook and Instagram.

Initially this feature appeared on Instagram Stories last winter, being a sticker that has since achieved great popularity, so it seemed natural for Meta to transfer it to the Reels, given the good reception they have had, and given that there is also the possibility of generating this content on Facebook it was only natural that they would also appear there.

From Meta, this option allows you to increase the number of Reels published, which contributes to further promoting such a popular format on both platforms, both Instagram and Facebook, where they are beginning to make their way successfully. It is seen as an invitation to generate Reels by users who were not very familiar with this format, especially on Facebook.

Create the same Reel on Facebook and Instagram

But what may attract more attention is that Meta has announced the possibility of publish cross Reels between both platformsthat is, the connection between communities that a content creator can generate jointly in both social networks starting from the same content.

To facilitate this task, the Autogenerated reels on Facebook, which start from the compilation of Stories previously published in Facebook Stories, a method, therefore, to enhance Reels by helping to convert previous publications with Stories format into said format. In this sense, it should be remembered that Instagram automatically announced the conversion into Reels of all videos published with a duration of less than 15 minutes.

Expanding the use of Stars on Facebook

On the other hand, Meta has announced the expansion of the allocation of the Stars (Stars), a virtual badge that allows fans to express their support for their favorite creators of Reels on Facebook and that can now be used by a larger number of content creators. .