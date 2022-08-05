Three hoaxes published on TikTok and that thousands of people are believing

Social networks have spread for many years, but since millions of use TikTok to find out about practically everything, the issue has gotten worse.

It has done so because many of its users do not want to spend time verifying whether what they are reading is true or not, and by filling the publication with comments, TikTok makes it more and more viral, thus expanding the scope of the lie.

Other platforms, over time, have managed to reduce this type of activity, but TikTok is still a novice in the world of Fake News, so there are many lies that are easily slipping through.

Let’s see three of the most popular hoaxes of recent weeks:

– That it will take a contract to have sex with a woman. The Law “Only Yes is Yes” has caused a lot of commotion, but the contract is a lie. There are hundreds of publications on TikTok referring to said contract, commenting that there are lawyers who already offer the document, and making fun of all kinds. You just have to google a bit to realize it’s a hoax.

– That princess eleanor has an accountHe posted a video and deleted it. It all started as a joke. A tiktoker told his followers what did they think if they started posting videos of the type “I’ve seen the video of Princess Leonor and she has already deleted it, how strong”. That meant that in a few days millions of people searched for the video in question, which never existed. Added to that noise was the fact that they a deepfake of someone dancing with Leonor’s face, which further amplified the topic. Several television channels, and “serious” media, believed it and spread it even more.

– That there is titanium dioxide in tampons that causes cancer. Another hoax from a viral TikTok, with millions of views, about how tampons containing titanium dioxide can cause cancer and other health problems. Titanium dioxide is a natural mineral approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and is used in sunscreen, cosmetics, food and toothpaste, it does not cause cancer. Logically, the brands that do not use titanium dioxide are taking advantage of the issue to shout “ours are safe”… in short, disinformation marketing.

These are just three examples of the thousands that can be obtained every day.

The world of information is in danger, without a doubt.