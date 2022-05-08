Three gogobest electric bikes you should know about

Gogobest was founded in 2008, an EU located company whose factory covers an area of ​​2500㎡ and has 50-100 employees in mainland China.

Its own warehouses are more than 20,000 square meters, located in Poland, and have testing facilities that have obtained certificates of various kinds.

Specialized in bicycles, they have some models that you cannot miss

AVAKA BZ20

We are talking about an e-bike, with a 400-euro discount, with many strong points. It costs around 1,000 euros, and you can apply the code TEFPTB32YNEE (50 euros).

They give away a mobile phone holder valued at more than 40 euros, available at this link.

Among its main characteristics we have:

1) 48V 15AH BATTERY completely hidden inside the frame, waterproof and dustproof, double protection, with autonomy of 35 km.

2) 3.0-INCH TIRE with anti-slip and anti-vibration features that offer grip, wear-resistant, traction on any terrain.

3) THE BRAKE IS SAFER, on the disc, with sensitive response and stable performance.

4) Excellent climbing performance. It has a 48V 500W brushless motor that provides the power to climb up to a maximum of 25°. It not only improves speed performance and climbing performance, but also saves power and has better stability.

5) SHIMANO 7-SPEED TRANSMISSION, optional, with custom aluminum alloy crank, classic combination front and one 7-speed rear.

6) ERGONOMIC SEAT. The seat offers space and comfort, making the driving experience more friendly.



7) FOLDED EASILY. It can be placed in the trunk of the car, adding convenience to the journey.

GOGOBEST GF700

Let’s now look at a slightly higher model, the GF700, for 1,499.99 EUR with a 45-euro coupon 5HJMPCWNB7K3.

We are talking about an electric Mountain Bike capable of reaching 50 km/h, with a 48V and 17.5 Ah battery. His wheel is 26×4.0



It has two 500W motors, thus adding 1000 W of power. It reaches full speed in 4.9 seconds, and is known for its stability, as well as safety when braking and climbing. By the way, it goes up to 45 degrees.

Its weight is 37.5 kg, and it supports a weight of 200 kg without problems.

As far as water resistance is concerned, it has IP54 protection



Available in several colors, here are the full specifications:



It has a discount of 100 euros for the pack of 3 bicycles, and other related packs can be purchased, such as the Xiaomi inflator for 45 euros or the rear seat for 79.99 euros.

Niubility B14

And after talking about an e-bike that folds and a mountain bike, we go to the city with an economical model, for only 619.99 euros, with a 20-euro coupon JC3Z86W99EK1.

Also foldable, very portable, and with very attractive specifications if we take into account the price.

It is made of aluminum alloy, with a folded size of 71x37x64cm and an unfolded size of 122x49x108cm, with a 14-inch wheel.



It is available in black and white, weighs 21.5 kg and holds up to 120 kg.

Its maximum speed is 25km/h, and it can climb inclines of up to 25 degrees.

Its autonomy is striking, 65 km in pure electric mode, 100 km in moped mode (65 kg weight, flat race), so we can go around the city several times without needing to charge its 15Ah / 48V battery, which it charges in about 7 to 8 hours.



The power consumption is 0.8kw, hour / 100km.

As far as motor power is concerned, it is 400W, offering three modes, pedal mode, mixed mode and pure electric mode.

The brake is front/rear disc, and it also has a lamp and LED front light.

As you can see, three jewels that you can consult on gogobest by clicking on the title of each of the bicycles presented.