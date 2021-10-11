Three arrested after vandals spray graffiti on train at Dublin station

Three people have been arrested after vandals were spotted spraying graffiti on a train carriage at a north Dublin station.

The arrests came as part of an inter-agency operation of Gardaí in DMR North and Iarnród Éireann targeting incidents of graffiti and criminal damage to train carriages.

Officers on patrol spotted a number of people spraying graffiti on a train carriage at Clontarf Train Station on Sunday afternoon.

Three males, aged in their 20s, were apprehended by gardai and arrested.

They were taken to Clontarf Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. All three have since appeared before the courts charged in connection with the case.

As part of this operation, gardai conducted patrols of rail lines over the past weekend in an effort to target groups involved in this activity.







(Image: Gardai)



