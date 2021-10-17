Three arrested after allegedly pretending to have disabilities and asking elderly residents for cash

Three people have been arrested after “purporting to have various disabilities” and asking elderly people for cash.

The “bogus callers” were in the Kells area of Co Meath on Thursday.

Two suspicious females and a male were knocking on doors of elderly residents at Fr Mc Cullen Park in Kells.

Gardaí spoke to the residents who said “they felt afraid when the strangers knocked on the doors having been uninvited”.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “Gardaí arrested the three suspects for trespass and public order offences.

“They were taken to Kells Garda Station where they were charged and will appear before court.

“Thank you for all the phone calls regarding these bogus callers.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter