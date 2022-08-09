Three apps for hiking and planning hikes

Technology can be a great tool for enthusiasts, both for experts and for those just starting out in this activity. (Christin Klose/dpa)

There are many people in the world who practice hiking professionally or as a hobby, that’s why we bring these recommendations to have real-time information, ideal routes, emergency contacts and much more information necessary for athletes.

One of the digital tools that can be used to plan a route is Google Maps and its companion app My Maps, with which it is possible to create a map with departure and arrival points, as well as useful indications on how to follow the traced path. These routes can be published so that other users can follow the same route.

Community input is important on My Maps so you can also find routes popular with hikers, view information about them, and get where they are. Another utility of this application is to share the user’s location with their close contacts in case of emergencies.

“My Maps” allows you to create a map with starting and finishing points, as well as useful instructions for hikers on how to follow the traced path. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Another popular option, since it has a community of more than 10 million members worldwide, is Wikiloc. This website also has an application available for iOS and Android devices and allows you to organize routes by characteristics such as distance or slope.

Wikiloc filters allow beginning hikers to decide the difficulty of the route, in addition to registering those that have already been traveled. This functionality is also available offline.

Wikiloc is a website and application available for iOS and Android devices that allows you to organize routes by characteristics such as distance or slope.

If you are looking for a more specialized option, AllTrails It has a website and application dedicated to the hiking community. Users of this platform will be able to choose their routes according to difficulty levels (easy, moderate and difficult), in addition to the distance and estimated time it takes to complete them.

AllTrails allows users to choose their routes according to levels of difficulty. (Capture)

In the wearables section, Smart Watches They are a good option for hikers thanks to the fact that they usually include modes of sports activity, among which are hiking, trekking and excursions. These devices have GPS sensors, altimeter, barometer and compass to offer the user the information he needs about his location on the route and the steps taken.

Two destinations for hiking

The Mountain of the 7 colors (Peru)

Its original name is Vinicunca and it is a tourist phenomenon in Peru due to the variety of colors it presents, which is why it was baptized as the Mountain of 7 colors. It is located three hours from the city of Cusco and is a great attraction for hiking.

The route begins at an altitude of 3,399 meters above sea level and ends at 5,100 meters above sea level, so it is important that, before visiting the area, the body gets used to the climatic conditions of the area so that the walk is more pleasant.

Baptized as the Mountain of 7 colors, Vinicunca is located three hours from the city of Cusco and is a great attraction for hiking.

Lake Tota (Colombia)

It is the second highest lake in South America after Lake Titicaca in Peru. It is located at 3,015 meters above sea level, so it is necessary to carry adequate equipment for the walk.

Thanks to its location, those who are going to live the experience of hiking in that place will be able to enjoy high mountain and paramo landscapes full of diversity.

Cerro Llao Llao (Argentina)

The secretary of tourism of the municipality of Bariloche describes this place as “A very pleasant walk through the forest, with imposing landscapes and an incomparable view from the Llao Llao hill viewpoint.”

The route is of low difficulty, as reported by the community of trekking practitioners in the area. They also indicate that people who wish to take the tour should consider the following: pay attention when walking on the paved road due to vehicle traffic, and the cell phone signal is not stable and in some sections it is not possible to communicate.