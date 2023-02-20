Thomas Donahue, Influential Leader of Organized Labor, Dies at 94

As Mr. Kirkland’s lieutenant throughout the 1980s and early ’90s, Mr. Donahue shared the scorn of disgruntled unionists as one industrial plant after another closed and the service economy grew rapidly with little union organization. Jobs went to foreign competition and to new processes, while strike after strike was lost, including one by the nation’s air traffic controllers in 1981.

There were also major successes in the Kirkland-Donahue years. Autoworkers, mine workers, longshoremen, warehousemen and the Teamsters joined or rejoined the A.F.L.-C.I.O. The first woman was placed on the organization’s executive council and the participation of Black and Hispanic people on the council was raised, though hardly enough to satisfy critics.

But the number of unionized workers fell to 15.5 percent from 24 percent of the American work force in the Kirkland-Donahue years. The A.F.L.-C.I.O.’s political power also faded, as fights were repeatedly lost in Congress. A notable loss was the failure in 1993 to block passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which unions had opposed in anticipation of American job losses to Mexico.

Despite being subordinate to Mr. Kirkland, Mr. Donahue was an influential union leader. He oversaw A.F.L-C.I.O lobbying, petition drives and a $3.2 million budget for advertising and promotion campaigns. He helped build a working coalition between the federation and environmentalists, notably the Sierra Club and the National Toxics Campaign.

And he was a prominent A.F.L.-C.I.O. spokesman in the losing fight against NAFTA. He appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “Late Edition”; wrote articles, letters to editors and opinion pieces for leading newspapers; and testified before Congress at least nine times.

Mr. Donahue created programs that offered consumer benefits to millions of union members, including mortgage assistance, credit cards and supplemental medical insurance with discounts for vision and dental care. And he was instrumental in international union work, supporting the Solidarity movement against Poland’s Communist regime and an investment boycott of apartheid South Africa.